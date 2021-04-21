1,000 Shares in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,242,000 after purchasing an additional 529,174 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,326 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,334,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,670,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUAN opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.90, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NUAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

