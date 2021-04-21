1,016 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Bought by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.72. 60,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,846,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a PE ratio of 389.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.86 and a 12 month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total value of $25,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 962,260 shares of company stock worth $226,010,536. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.