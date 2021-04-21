10,944 Shares in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter worth $1,672,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,815,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Investar by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investar by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. Investar Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $220.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

