10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sells $1,444,575.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $1,444,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 434,891 shares in the company, valued at $83,764,355.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

10x Genomics stock opened at $180.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.46. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $203.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of -133.88 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. The company had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth about $10,424,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth about $14,459,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth about $416,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

