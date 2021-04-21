1,136,208 Shares in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,678,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ALLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.
ALLO opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.
In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $320,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,824,863.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
