$120.73 Million in Sales Expected for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to post sales of $120.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.35 million to $122.11 million. ATN International reported sales of $110.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year sales of $558.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $504.63 million to $612.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $736.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATNI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of ATNI traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $49.65. 34,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.34 million, a P/E ratio of -248.25 and a beta of 0.28. ATN International has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $79.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -618.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ATN International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ATN International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ATN International by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ATN International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ATN International by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

