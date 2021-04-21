12,274 Shares in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 30,575 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 592.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 111,412 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,315,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MLCO. Macquarie lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

