1,294 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter worth $1,433,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter worth $254,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter worth $936,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $1,769,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 654,393 shares of company stock valued at $70,832,824 over the last 90 days.

U has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $97.40 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.77.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

