$13.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report $13.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.06 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $13.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $54.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.27 billion to $56.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $54.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.43 billion to $56.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,834,779. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average of $68.21. The company has a market cap of $147.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $86.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

