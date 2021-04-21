15,530 Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in W. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.45.

Wayfair stock opened at $314.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.99, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.70.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.80) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total value of $252,277.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,458,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total value of $415,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,331 shares of company stock valued at $7,404,915. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

