$169.78 Million in Sales Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to post sales of $169.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.88 million to $171.00 million. Kadant reported sales of $159.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $707.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $701.48 million to $714.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $743.65 million, with estimates ranging from $736.59 million to $750.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $168.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.55 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KAI. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.75.

Shares of KAI traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,851. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.52. Kadant has a 1-year low of $72.47 and a 1-year high of $189.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In other news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at $487,092.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

