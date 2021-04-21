$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.01 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $8.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $8.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

SIRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 4,085.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 152,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 148,698 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 53,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 137,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

SIRI opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

