$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will post $2.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $3.36 billion. Moderna reported sales of $8.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25,644.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full year sales of $16.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $21.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $22.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $12.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,312,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,718,033. Moderna has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.63, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.54.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.44, for a total transaction of $1,838,496.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,356,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,037,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $864,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $864,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,704,212 shares of company stock valued at $831,464,033. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Moderna by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after purchasing an additional 239,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,570,000 after purchasing an additional 93,688 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

