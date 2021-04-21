$201.07 Million in Sales Expected for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to report $201.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.37 million to $220.00 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $218.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $988.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $922.11 million to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%.

CHH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Shares of NYSE CHH traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.00. The stock had a trading volume of 217,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,565. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $114.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,955,000 after purchasing an additional 666,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,942,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,853,000 after purchasing an additional 163,264 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 50.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,232,000 after acquiring an additional 131,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,771,000 after acquiring an additional 100,674 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

