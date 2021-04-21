2,211 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,665,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $101.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $195.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

