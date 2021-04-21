225,500 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Purchased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 225,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kroger alerts:

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

The Kroger stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.81. The company had a trading volume of 214,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,148,742. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,730 shares of company stock worth $3,607,811 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.