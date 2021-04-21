225,500 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Purchased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 225,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.
The Kroger stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.81. The company had a trading volume of 214,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,148,742. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99.
The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.
In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,730 shares of company stock worth $3,607,811 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
About The Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
Read More: Oversold
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).
Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.