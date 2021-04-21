$23.60 Million in Sales Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will announce $23.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.81 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $26.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $96.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.91 million to $97.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $99.40 million, with estimates ranging from $98.25 million to $100.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of CTT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. 2,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,301. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $544.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

