$238.37 Million in Sales Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will announce sales of $238.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.56 million to $259.55 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $153.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $890.31 million to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $946.97 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

MC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $30,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $67,367.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,182.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 562,091 shares of company stock worth $31,353,214 in the last ninety days. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MC traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.17. 215,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,225. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $59.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

