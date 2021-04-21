3,000 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Bought by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,749,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,757,001,000 after purchasing an additional 206,346 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Baidu by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Baidu by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Baidu by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after buying an additional 2,928,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock opened at $207.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.03. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.94 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

