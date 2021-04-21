3,081,004 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,081,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,732,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.28% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.98.

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

