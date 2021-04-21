$312.10 Million in Sales Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will post $312.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $311.00 million and the highest is $313.20 million. Navient posted sales of $297.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navient will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Navient’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of NAVI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. Navient has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 143.4% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Navient by 1,747.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

