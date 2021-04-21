$346.73 Million in Sales Expected for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will post sales of $346.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $349.30 million. Nuance Communications reported sales of $369.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares in the company, valued at $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.90, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.76.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

