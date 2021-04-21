350 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Moderna by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.54.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Brookline Capital Management lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $301,633,712.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $173,639.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,704,212 shares of company stock valued at $831,464,033. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

