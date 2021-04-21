3,928 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.61.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.57. The company had a trading volume of 495,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,472,393. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73. The company has a market cap of $249.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.