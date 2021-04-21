3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Down 6.1%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) traded down 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.98 and last traded at $20.03. 19,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,552,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $120,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $202,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,791 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,343,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

