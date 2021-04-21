3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in 3M by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 3M by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,068,000 after purchasing an additional 697,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,820,000 after purchasing an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.12. The company had a trading volume of 26,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,628. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $199.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $115.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.82.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

