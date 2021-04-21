$4.65 EPS Expected for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) will announce $4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alleghany’s earnings. Alleghany posted earnings per share of $4.99 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full year earnings of $42.90 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $63.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alleghany.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 39,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth $2,275,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth $1,152,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $680.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Alleghany has a 52-week low of $434.53 and a 52-week high of $688.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $646.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $606.38.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

