$407.90 Million in Sales Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report $407.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $416.10 million and the lowest is $402.60 million. Koppers reported sales of $401.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.10 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KOP shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Koppers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1,024.0% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,138. The company has a market capitalization of $706.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Koppers has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $39.15.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.