$45.80 Million in Sales Expected for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will report $45.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.97 million. Monmouth Real Estate Investment reported sales of $41.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full year sales of $182.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.89 million to $187.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $194.71 million, with estimates ranging from $175.36 million to $205.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $11,943,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,601,000 after purchasing an additional 355,332 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 252,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 639,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after buying an additional 245,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

MNR stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.