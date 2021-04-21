500 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $655,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $83.41.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

