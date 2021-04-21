$502.43 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to report sales of $502.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $521.90 million and the lowest is $486.00 million. Gildan Activewear posted sales of $459.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

GIL stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 306,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,998. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.