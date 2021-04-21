525,276 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 525,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $29,715,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.76.

EAT opened at $67.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 117.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.18.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

