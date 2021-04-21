$59.56 Million in Sales Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will post sales of $59.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.20 million and the highest is $76.10 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $34.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $253.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $489.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $255.84 million, with estimates ranging from $134.77 million to $314.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 21,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $540,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,529. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,944,000 after acquiring an additional 235,875 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,408,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after acquiring an additional 199,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after acquiring an additional 206,171 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 66,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

DRNA traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.38. 864,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,074. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.