$60.32 Million in Sales Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will post $60.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.20 million to $60.50 million. PROS posted sales of $66.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $252.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.81 million to $257.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $279.97 million, with estimates ranging from $259.00 million to $301.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.34 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.92. PROS has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $51.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 171,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,731,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PROS by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,926,000.

PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

