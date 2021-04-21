$68.60 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will report $68.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.30 million and the lowest is $63.90 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $112.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year sales of $328.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $318.00 million to $338.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $413.50 million, with estimates ranging from $404.40 million to $422.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). U.S. Well Services had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%. The company had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 741.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77,020 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 251,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 238,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USWS stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. U.S. Well Services has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.24.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

