6,800 Shares in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STM. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STM shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

STM stock opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $43.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

