6,925 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 409.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of FLRN stock opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $29.98 and a one year high of $30.68.

