$7.26 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to report sales of $7.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.93 billion and the highest is $7.59 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $6.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $32.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.89 billion to $32.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $38.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.29 billion to $41.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,429,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,169,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

