$730.87 Million in Sales Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will report sales of $730.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $721.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $755.00 million. Comerica posted sales of $718.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.09.

NYSE CMA traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $69.15. 1,564,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,430. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.41. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comerica by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 127,754 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 364,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,925,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,341,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

