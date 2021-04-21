7,800 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Acquired by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $5.25 on Wednesday, hitting $249.12. 14,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 71.31, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $358.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,453.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.89.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.