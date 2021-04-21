$82.56 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) will announce sales of $82.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.50 million and the highest is $83.50 million. Boston Private Financial posted sales of $78.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year sales of $333.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $343.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $347.00 million, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $360.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BPFH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $698,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPFH traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,077. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

