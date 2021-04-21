88mph Hits Market Cap of $46.32 Million (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $46.32 million and $983,827.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for approximately $128.26 or 0.00228165 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 88mph has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00067983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00020631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00094675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $376.66 or 0.00670074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00050459 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,889.91 or 0.06920049 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 389,595 coins and its circulating supply is 361,135 coins. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp.

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

