89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Gap Up to $25.81

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.81, but opened at $26.73. 89bio shares last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 601 shares.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

Get 89bio alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $550.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24. On average, analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $169,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $588,940. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 403.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in 89bio by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 89bio by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of 89bio by 299.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 89bio by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.