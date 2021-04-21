$95.17 Million in Sales Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to post $95.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.40 million and the lowest is $95.00 million. Qualys posted sales of $86.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $400.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $402.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $447.19 million, with estimates ranging from $437.00 million to $454.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. Truist boosted their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

In other news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $165,662.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,257.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $718,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,619,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,271 shares of company stock worth $3,202,927. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $105.48. The company had a trading volume of 339,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,593. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average is $105.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

