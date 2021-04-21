A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock Position Reduced by CX Institutional

CX Institutional cut its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,578 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 410.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after acquiring an additional 885,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in A. O. Smith by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,908,000 after acquiring an additional 668,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after acquiring an additional 606,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,328,000 after buying an additional 413,300 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $70.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.79.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.85%.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

