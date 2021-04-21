Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Holdings Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,168 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Abeona Therapeutics were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,090,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 193,963 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 25.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 88,424 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 87,977 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 83,907 shares during the period. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABEO. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

In related news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 240,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $722,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Wider sold 321,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $751,947.30. In the last three months, insiders sold 742,199 shares of company stock worth $1,838,485. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

