Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 2.25 (LON:AAIF)

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AAIF opened at GBX 229.18 ($2.99) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £402.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 227.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 218.67. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 160.50 ($2.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 243 ($3.17).

Get Aberdeen Asian Income Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asian Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.