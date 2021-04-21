Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:ACP opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

