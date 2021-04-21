Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.31

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.31 and traded as high as C$15.92. Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) shares last traded at C$15.22, with a volume of 476,087 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$636.45 million and a P/E ratio of 63.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.31.

Get Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel Ryan sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.40, for a total value of C$121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,289,258.20. Also, Senior Officer Mark Grace sold 4,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.93, for a total value of C$85,978.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at C$195,074.84.

About Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.