AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

ACIU opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $468.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.82. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 115,509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 89.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter valued at $159,000. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

